A way to live longer and prosper on the Coffs Coast

Coffs Harbour is perfectly positioned and resourced to develop its blue economy. United Nations

A DISCUSSION in Coffs Harbour on Wednesday evening could help revolutionise the way we live on the Coffs Coast, gifting local residents more quality years to their life.



Start-Up Grind Coffs Harbour, in partnership with Google for Start-ups, will examine the 'blue economy' and 'blue zones' of the world, investigating how Coffs Harbour could one day make this revered list.

As identified by author and National Geographic Fellow Dan Buettner, there are five known 'blue zones' around the world where people reach 100 years more often than anywhere else in the world.

They include Okinawa in Japan, the Italian island of Sardinia, Nicoya in Costa Rica, Icaria in Greece and the Seventh-Day Adventist community in Loma Lina, California.

To discuss the longevity of these regions, Natalie Yan-Chatonsky, CEO and co-founder of Full Time Lives, will speak at The Depot, Coffs Central, on Wednesday from 6-8pm.

In short, the populations enjoying longer life tend to be less stressed, more family orientated, physically active and rely on plant and seafood-based diets.

Start-Up Grind Coffs Harbour's Tony Rothacker - a committee member of Regional Development Australia Mid North Coast - said from a business perspective there was huge potential for the Coffs Coast to embrace its blue economy.

"The Blue Economy Cooperative Research Centre is a $329 million research project and a 10-year collaboration between 45 national and international partners from industry, research and government," Mr Rothacker said.

"This is underpinned by a $70 million investment from the Federal Government announced in April by Minister for Industry, Science and Technology Karen Andrews.

"The Blue Economy CRC aims to drive an evolution in marine-based industries, unlocking enormous economic, environmental and technological benefits.



"In line with the $100 billion annual revenue target set by Australia's National Marine Science Plan, imagine if the Coffs Coast could play a role in the blue economy?"

