Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rugby League

WATCH LIVE: Wavell SHS vs Keebra Park

by Andrew Dawson
4th Jun 2019 6:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Wavell State High School will be looking for its first win of the Langer Cup when the side confronts Keebra Park SHS during the school's annual Home Coming Round tonight.

Wavell have had two narrow loses - to Ipswich and Marsden - and aim to rise to the occasion against the current champions.

The Courier-Mail and Queensland School Sport Rugby League have partnered to start livestreaming of the match which starts at 6pm.

WATCH THE LIVE STREAM IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE

editors picks keebra park schoolboy footy wavell shs

Top Stories

    Borrowers set to receive interest rate relief from bcu

    Borrowers set to receive interest rate relief from bcu

    News They will pass on the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate cut of 0.25 per cent.

    Get $329 headphones with your digital subscription

    premium_icon Get $329 headphones with your digital subscription

    Smarter Shopping Just $6 a week for Australia's best news deal and wireless earphones

    Wild winds, high seas forecast to lash Coffs Coast

    Wild winds, high seas forecast to lash Coffs Coast

    News Gale winds could reach up to 60km/h as rain lashes down south.

    EXPOSED: Coffs' alleged drink and drug drivers

    premium_icon EXPOSED: Coffs' alleged drink and drug drivers

    News At least 15 individuals face the court this week.