Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Bachrach Naumburger Group's $100 million luxury retirement village development is underway.
The Bachrach Naumburger Group's $100 million luxury retirement village development is underway. Trevor Veale
News

Wave of opportunity laps on The Shoreline

Matt Deans
by
8th May 2018 6:00 PM

DEVELOPMENT of Coffs Harbour's $100-million senior residential care facility known as "The Shoreline Park Beach" will start on Wednesday.

With the earth cleared and the construction fencing up an official sod turning will be staged tomorrow morning.

The Bachrach Naumburger Group - owners of Park Beach Plaza and Park Beach HomeBase - have appointed local contractor Alan Johnson, AJ Civil Projects to manage the early civil construction works across the large parcel of land on the corner of Arthur and York Sts.

It was announced today that Greg Benson from de Groot & Benson will serve as the project manager.

An artist's impression of the Bachrach Naumburger Group's proposed $100 million aged care facility. View from San Francisco Avenue.
An artist's impression of the Bachrach Naumburger Group's proposed $100 million aged care facility. View from San Francisco Avenue. Bachrach Naumburger

Initially, the early construction works are estimated to cost $7 million.

The Bachrach Naumburger Group said the project will offer employment opportunities for local consultants, contractors and their staff.

A workforce of between 80 and 100 people is expected.

The development will include a 120-bed care facility, 162 independent living units, 18 villas, a resort-style community centre and a large pool.

 

The Bachrach Naumburger Group's $100 million luxury retirement village development is underway.
The Bachrach Naumburger Group's $100 million luxury retirement village development is underway. Trevor Veale

The Bachrach Naumburger Group said the design team, including architect Mark Boffa from Boffa Robertson Group is finalising the design in anticipation for the project to start construction early next year.

"The project will create more than 180 jobs, which will be mostly locally sourced and will take approximately six years to complete," the developers said.

Related Items

aged care coffs harbor coffs harbour park beach retirement village the bachrach naumburger group the shoreline
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Coffs Harbour Bypass start and completion dates

    premium_icon REVEALED: Coffs Harbour Bypass start and completion dates

    News Here's the official timeline given to construction of the Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway Bypass.

    What does the highway bypass mean for the property market?

    premium_icon What does the highway bypass mean for the property market?

    Property Will highway works mean doom or gloom for real estate?

    Crime rate in town 'too low' for 24-hour policing

    Crime rate in town 'too low' for 24-hour policing

    News Hot topics discussed at Coffee with a Cop event.

    He's the man to listen to, he sees the most crashes

    He's the man to listen to, he sees the most crashes

    News A tow truck driver's view on what the bypass will mean for Coffs.

    Local Partners