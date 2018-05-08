Wave of opportunity laps on The Shoreline

DEVELOPMENT of Coffs Harbour's $100-million senior residential care facility known as "The Shoreline Park Beach" will start on Wednesday.

With the earth cleared and the construction fencing up an official sod turning will be staged tomorrow morning.

The Bachrach Naumburger Group - owners of Park Beach Plaza and Park Beach HomeBase - have appointed local contractor Alan Johnson, AJ Civil Projects to manage the early civil construction works across the large parcel of land on the corner of Arthur and York Sts.

It was announced today that Greg Benson from de Groot & Benson will serve as the project manager.

An artist's impression of the Bachrach Naumburger Group's proposed $100 million aged care facility. View from San Francisco Avenue. Bachrach Naumburger

Initially, the early construction works are estimated to cost $7 million.

The Bachrach Naumburger Group said the project will offer employment opportunities for local consultants, contractors and their staff.

A workforce of between 80 and 100 people is expected.

The development will include a 120-bed care facility, 162 independent living units, 18 villas, a resort-style community centre and a large pool.

The Bachrach Naumburger Group's $100 million luxury retirement village development is underway. Trevor Veale

The Bachrach Naumburger Group said the design team, including architect Mark Boffa from Boffa Robertson Group is finalising the design in anticipation for the project to start construction early next year.

"The project will create more than 180 jobs, which will be mostly locally sourced and will take approximately six years to complete," the developers said.