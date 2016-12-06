Water usage rises under restrictions

Parts of the usually strong flowing Bellinger River have dropped to puddles, prompting the council to introduce level 3 water restrictions to town water supplies.

LOW rainfall in the Bellinger Valley has seen level three water restrictions imposed in the shire, but not that measure has eased water consumption according to the local council.

The level 3 restrictions were imposed on Wednesday, Novemeber 23 and disappointingly the council says that water consumption has increased.

The council has found residents on average are using 500,000 litres of water per day more than before restrictions were introduced.

In light of this increased use of water during these dry times and to ensure that this precious resource is preserved, council will be actively working to ensure that water users comply with the restriction conditions and encourages residents to report any misuse of water contrary to the restriction guidelines.

"Residents are reminded that under the Local Government Act 1993, Chapter 16, Part 3, Section 637 A person who wilfully or negligently wastes or misuses water from a public water supply, or causes any such water to be wasted, is guilty of an offence" and that Council can impose a fine of $220 and insert flow restrictors into residents meters," the council said in a statement.

Unfortunately if water use does not show a marked reduction, Council may be forced to introduce Level 4 restrictions banning all outdoor use of water.

As a reminder, a summary of Level 3 water restrictions are: