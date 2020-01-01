Water trucks on high rotation but dam plan remains on hold

As dry conditions continue water carters have been busy extracting town water from the hydrants across from the Mullaway Primary School .

As dry conditions continue water carters have been busy extracting town water from the hydrants across from the Mullaway Primary School .

WITH the water sell-off from Woolgoolga Dam suspended until further talks on Thursday there's been much speculation about the water trucks coming and going near Mullaway Primary School.

The State's Natural Resource Access Regulator (NRAR) stepped in on Christmas eve pending further discussion about Coffs Harbour City Council's water access licence for the dam; and to determine if it's actually legal for them to sell water from the dam to Costa Berries.

BACKGROUND:

MP condemns 'deliberate lies' linking him to water sell-off

Water in Woolgoolga dam to be sold-off to farmers

State puts the brakes on water sell-off

Merryn Crocker from the Save Woolgoolga Dam group has confirmed that plans by Coffs Harbour City Council to sell water from the dam to Costa Berries have been suspended.

"For the moment there is no pumping from the dam as per NRAR's ruling on the current licence," Merryn said.

"Our group is not against the blueberry industry. We are for informed discussion about the options for the dam and hope it can be done sustainably for all."

WOOLGOOLGA DAM: Residents have been particularly concerned about the lack of transparency surrounding the deal.

The water carting trucks seen coming and going across the region are mostly accessing numbered hydrants across the road from Mullaway Primary School drawing water from council's town supply which comes from the Shannon Creek and Karangi Dams.

Subject to terms and conditions, Council will grant Section 68 Approval (under the Local Government Act 1993) to draw water from Council's reticulated water supply system for potable water for human consumption and a range of other purposes.

Under licensing agreements fees are paid and records kept.

Water carting trucks have been busy in recent weeks accessing the hydrants across the road from the school and carting water around the region with some speculating the water may be coming from the Woolgoolga dam despite NRAR stepping in.

The Advocate has contacted Council for comment on the number of Section 68 licences currently active and whether or not these will be reviewed in the context of the town being on Level 1 Water Restrictions.

RELATED:

Coffs Harbour on Level 1 Water Restrictions

Coffs growers feeling the pinch as drought drags on

The proposal to sell water from Woolgoolga Dam comes as growers up and down the coast are laying off workers as the drought drags on.

Costa has confirmed they will not be hiring any more pickers for the remainder of the season and to the south farms are also making some tough decisions.

Dams and bores are running dry at Ticoba Blueberries and Avocado farm on the Comboyne Plateau, south-west of Port Macquarie. They are using what water resources they have to keep trees alive, nothing more.