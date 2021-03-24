Water salute welcomes new airline into Coffs

Rex Airlines marked the start of its new services at Coffs Harbour Airport with a special flight on the afternoon of Tuesday, 23 March 2021. The aircraft was given a 'water arch' welcome by vehicles from the Aviation Rescue and Fire Fighting unit.

A spectacular water salute has marked the beginning of Rex Airlines’ services at Coffs Harbour Airport.

An aircraft was given a ceremonial ‘water arch’ welcome by trucks from the Aviation Rescue and Fire Fighting unit when it landed at the airport on Tuesday afternoon.

The airline will commence direct flights between Coffs Harbour and Sydney from March 28 with a lead in fare of $119, initially offering three daily return services on weekdays, and 18 return services in total a week.

These new services, which will use a SAAB 340 twin-engine turboprop aircraft, will amount to nearly 1,300 additional seats a week or 60,000 a year for the Coffs Coast.

Rex’s General Manager Network Strategy, Warrick Lodge, said there was potential for further flights to be added depending on the success of the initial services.

“If our services are well-supported with over 40,000 annual passengers, we will add a fourth daily return on weekdays which will bring significant socio-economic benefits to the region,” he said.

Rex’s new Coffs Coast services come days after the airline backflipped on its surprise decision to axe five of its regional routes, including Grafton and Lismore, by the end of the month.

The move would have left Grafton without an airline service from April, with the airline blaming “aggressive predatory moves by Qantas into thin regional routes serviced by Rex.”

It was not the first time the airline had announced it would cease its services in Grafton, after it cancelled and later reinstated its service following a stoush with Clarence Valley Council last year.

Rex announced on Monday that it was able to save the routes for now, due to the Federal Government extending the Regional Aviation Network Support program until the end of September 2021.

“I am extremely pleased that they have reconsidered and are now reinstating this important service to our community,” Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said in a statement.

“These flights are important for our local economy and connects our region to major population centres.”

The new Coffs Harbour flights come at the same time that Qantas will launch direct flights from Coffs Harbour to Melbourne and Brisbane, as well as increase the aircraft size on one of its daily Sydney services from April 1.

This date also marks the start of the long-term lease of Coffs Harbour Airport to a private operator, Palisade Investment Partners.

Coffs Harbour City Council will enter into the lease with Palisade Investment Partners for 50 years, with an additional 49 year option.

