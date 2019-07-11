Water polo champion's deep dive into methamphetamine hell

Peter Edward Lynch and Jessica Joanne Carroll have paid the price for their use of the drug ice.

A SOUTHEAST Queensland sports champion's deep dive into methamphetamine hell can be revealed.

Peter Edward Lynch represented Queensland in water polo competitions and was a top surf lifesaver and swimmer, but when he started using drugs his life in the fast lane came to a screeching halt.

Lynch faced Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday where he pleaded guilty to two charges of possession of a dangerous drug.

The 26-year-old former Sunshine Coast man was joined in the dock by his co-accused and one-time housemate Jessica Joanne Carroll.

The court heard both Carroll and Lynch were among a group of people living at a Tewantin home in January 2018 when police arrived to find the residents holding a drug gathering.

Carroll and four others were sitting around a table in a shed at the property helping themselves to a communal stash of methamphetamine that they had all chipped in for.

Police searched the shed, finding another huge stash of drugs hidden under the couch Carroll was sitting on, more drugs in a bag belonging to her and $10,000 in cash buried in a bin.

Cops went into the house and found Lynch, who quickly pulled a bag of ice out of his pocket and gave it to them.

Lynch was charged as the owner of the drugs in his pocket and part-owner of the drugs on the table.

He was also "deemed to be in possession" of the drugs under the couch, so he was charged over them as well.

He was not charged with trafficking and it was noted in court he had nothing to do with selling the ice.

The court heard Carroll's offending was the most serious of the pair, with the 29-year-old Noosa resident admitting to police that she had been dealing ice for about six months and that all the hidden drugs and money were hers.

Police found evidence of 47 transactions on her mobile, that she she had six regular customers and that there was also a list of debts belonging to 23 people in total.

The mother of two was charged with trafficking and possession of a dangerous drug plus minor offences related to the sale and use of ice.

She pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to four years in jail.

Due to 46 days in pre-sentence custody, the rest of the prison term was immediately suspended for four years.

The Thai Square Noosaville employee will need to complete 200 hours community service and will spend 18 months on probation for the minor offences.

Justice Peter Applegarth said he took into account Carroll's cooperation with police, her troubled youth and childhood, the fact that she was separated from her son and daughter and also her "complex psychological problems".

As Lynch was not connected to the sale of drugs, his sentence was significantly less than Carroll's.

The young Gold Coast resident revealed to the court that he started going off the rails when his parents separated.

He admitted to having a great childhood and upbringing on the Sunshine Coast.

Lynch explained how he excelled at water polo as a 14-year-old, even making the Queensland state team and having strong success in the pool.

Sunshine Coast Daily archives reveal a photo of the young champion proudly smiling into the camera while holding a medal.

Lynch said he loved surf lifesaving and other sports, did well academically and was so popular at school that he was elected captain by his peers.

However, Lynch said the heavier the pressure to succeed became, the more he used drugs.

He said he "deceived himself" that using drugs was "harmless fun" and that he could walk away from them any time.

"I found myself idolising older men who lived to get high and have a good time," Lynch said in a statement to the court.

Lynch said going to rehab made him "accept I was an addict and I would stay that way for life".

In sentencing Lynch to probation, Justice Applegarth noted the defendant had worked hard to stay off drugs, was cooperative with police and was also volunteering his time to help others.

It is not known what happened to the other people involved in the drug party. - NewsRegional