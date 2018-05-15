Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Bloody brawl breaks out at water park
News

Bloody brawl breaks out at water park

15th May 2018 11:21 AM

DRAMATIC footage shows the moment a brawl erupted at a popular water park in Wisconsin, US.

Chairs and punches were thrown during the melee at the Mount Olympus Resort in Wisconsin Dells, turning it into a bloody arena, the New York Post reports.

The fight, which reportedly broke out between two families, was recorded by onlooker Joey Ney. Screams can be heard as the chaos grows, with more guests becoming involved despite young children being nearby.

At one point a man can be seen splayed on the floor of the resortâ€™s large dining area.

The brawl was caught on camera. Picture: Joel Ney
The brawl was caught on camera. Picture: Joel Ney

The incident occurred on Saturday evening, according to local police.

There's no word yet on what set off the fight.

The bloody feud. Picture: Joey Ney
The bloody feud. Picture: Joey Ney

Related Items

anger family brawl fight resort row travel

Top Stories

    Coffs CBD office building evacuated

    Coffs CBD office building evacuated

    News A NUMBER of businesses located in a West High St complex were evacuated this morning following reports of heavy smoke billowing inside the building.

    IPART grants full 6% rate increase to Bellingen

    IPART grants full 6% rate increase to Bellingen

    Council News Bellingen mayor says rate variation will fund road and bridge work

    How the budget can shave $19,000 off your home loan

    How the budget can shave $19,000 off your home loan

    Property Do the sums and you could shave a year off your mortgage

    New migrants to live in country towns

    premium_icon New migrants to live in country towns

    News New migrants who promise to live in the bush will be bound to stay.

    Local Partners