Water logged with no end in sight

BIG WET: Close to 200mm of rain fell over the long weekend, and wet conditions are predicted for the rest of the week.

CABIN fever is setting in across the Coffs Coast amid a wet weather system that isn't predicted to end any time soon.

While the rain has eased today, many were woken by heavy falls last night when up to 78mm of rain poured down across the city.

The total rainfall at the Bureau of Meteorology's Coffs Harbour Airport weather station over the long weekend was 188.4mm, with Sunday recording the heaviest falls of 90.6mm.

But our northern neighbours have bore the brunt of the heaviest rain. In the 72 hours to 4am Tuesday Mullumbimby recorded 291mm while Iluka has today been cut-off by floodwaters.

The rain caused a raft of event cancellations and postponements over the long weekend, including the Orara Valley Fair and the Telstra SAP Soccer State Championships, which had been due to be played at the International Stadium.

Acting Coffs Harbour SES controller Mark Wyborn said despite the heavy falls, there was very little need for their help.

"There were only about a dozen or so call outs, mainly sandbagging and roof leaks and some trees down," he said.

Mark said they were called out to a fallen tree at Upper Orara today, and last night a tree came down over a road at Karangi.

"It's amazing; we were on call an ready to go and even though it was constant rain we were surprised at the low amount of call outs. I think it's one of the easiest ones we've had for a while."

Mark said water rose in the usual areas, including parts of Sawtell, Industrial Drive and the KFC south of Coffs, but none of it was enough to cause any major problems.

While the sun actually emerged and the rain eased somewhat this morning, there is no let up in the wet weather in sight.

The low pressure system within a trough off the southern Queensland and northern NSW coasts that has been bringing the rain and thunderstorms is expected to weaken on Wednesday but the trough will remain off the north coast.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, showers will increase tomorrow afternoon with a 95% change of 15 to 25mm.

Thursday is forecast to see a 95% chance of 15 to 35mm and Friday an 90% chance of 10 to 25mm with lighter showers across the weekend.