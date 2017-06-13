21°
News

Water logged with no end in sight

Melissa Martin
| 13th Jun 2017 11:45 AM
BIG WET: Close to 200mm of rain fell over the long weekend, and wet conditions are predicted for the rest of the week.
BIG WET: Close to 200mm of rain fell over the long weekend, and wet conditions are predicted for the rest of the week. Daniel McKenzie

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

CABIN fever is setting in across the Coffs Coast amid a wet weather system that isn't predicted to end any time soon.

While the rain has eased today, many were woken by heavy falls last night when up to 78mm of rain poured down across the city.

The total rainfall at the Bureau of Meteorology's Coffs Harbour Airport weather station over the long weekend was 188.4mm, with Sunday recording the heaviest falls of 90.6mm.

But our northern neighbours have bore the brunt of the heaviest rain. In the 72 hours to 4am Tuesday Mullumbimby recorded 291mm while Iluka has today been cut-off by floodwaters.

The rain caused a raft of event cancellations and postponements over the long weekend, including the Orara Valley Fair and the Telstra SAP Soccer State Championships, which had been due to be played at the International Stadium.

Acting Coffs Harbour SES controller Mark Wyborn said despite the heavy falls, there was very little need for their help.

"There were only about a dozen or so call outs, mainly sandbagging and roof leaks and some trees down," he said.

Mark said they were called out to a fallen tree at Upper Orara today, and last night a tree came down over a road at Karangi.

"It's amazing; we were on call an ready to go and even though it was constant rain we were surprised at the low amount of call outs. I think it's one of the easiest ones we've had for a while."

Mark said water rose in the usual areas, including parts of Sawtell, Industrial Drive and the KFC south of Coffs, but none of it was enough to cause any major problems.

While the sun actually emerged and the rain eased somewhat this morning, there is no let up in the wet weather in sight.

The low pressure system within a trough off the southern Queensland and northern NSW coasts that has been bringing the rain and thunderstorms is expected to weaken on Wednesday but the trough will remain off the north coast.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, showers will increase tomorrow afternoon with a 95% change of 15 to 25mm.

Thursday is forecast to see a 95% chance of 15 to 35mm and Friday an 90% chance of 10 to 25mm with lighter showers across the weekend.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  big wet coffs coast weather rain ses coffs harbour

VIDEO: Coffs proves to be a new world player

VIDEO: Coffs proves to be a new world player

COFFS Harbour will be put on the world stage as it draws in yet another major sporting event.

Bellingen main street set for an upgrade

Bellingen's main street.

Work to start in town centre to improve safety for pedestrians.

Tanak scores first WRC win

POPULAR VICTORY: Ott Tänak survived dusty, rough conditions to win Rally Italia Sardegna.

Estonian claims long-awaited first WRC win in Rally Italia Sardegna.

Beach closures due to aerial spraying

AIR ATTACK: Helicopter spraying of bitou bush is expensive, but extremely effective. PHOTO: NPWS.

Bitou bush spraying to close Coffs Coast beaches temporarily

Local Partners

Bullying ordeal on school bus exposes duty of care gap

A DAD has told of his son's ordeal after being bullied on a school bus.

OAM honours: The man who helped shape the macca industry

Commander Rodrick Fayle awarded a 2017 Queen's Birthday Order of Australia Medal.

Significant contribution, helped build up the macadamia industry

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

The moment that made American Pie a hit

IMAGINE a world without American Pie: ‘MILF’ would be meaningless, and ‘band camp’ and ‘apple pie’ would be simply a school excursion and a baked treat.

Carrie Bickmore lashed over her brain cancer appeal

Host criticised over charity timing.

But fans of Bickmore’s have responded in support of the Logie winner

Irwins take their Family Feud to US TV screens

The Irwin family on ABC's Celebrity Family Feud in the US. Picture: ABC

The trio were joined by their cousin Daniel Marineau and his wife

Aussies Cate Blanchett, Tim Minchin miss out at Tonys

Tim Minchin posted this photo of with Mark Hamill and Danny Rubin at the Tony Awards on his Instagram account.

Bette Middler steals the show by winning her first Tony Award

Host Spacey hints at gay rumours at Tonys

Kevin Spacey has led tributes to his 'House of Cards' co-star Elizabeth Norment, who recently passed away at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in New York.

"I'm coming out ... no, wait, no ..."

Bachelor in Paradise production halted over ‘misconduct’

DeMario Jackson.

A US Bachelor spinoff has been shut down

Guaranteed to blow your mind

One of Australia's best Queen tribute acts is headed to Moonee

A charming country home on 5 private acres...

79 Avondale Road, Bucca 2450

House 3 2 4 $659,000 ...

This character-filled home will warm your heart and lift your spirits with the peace and privacy it offers. A wide, shady veranda invites you to sit and enjoy the...

Get It While It&#39;s Hot!!!

7 Ashmore Close, Boambee East 2452

House 4 1 1 $429,000

Located in a short cul-de-sac and handy to schools and shops, this 4 bedroom brick and tile home sits on a 702m2 block. With views to the south east, the home also...

Idyllic family residence...

38 O'Neill Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 2 $579,000

Showcasing generous proportions, an effortless open plan flow and superior finishes, this impeccable home is a superb family offering in a quiet Coffs Harbour...

&quot;Stunning Jetty Apartment-Superb Ocean Views Over Harbour&quot;

4/162 Edinburgh St, Coffs Harbour 2450

Apartment 2 1 1 $585,000

Be prepared to be impressed! This fully renovated beautiful & spacious 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of the Coffs Harbour Jetty is truly one to inspect. Enjoy a...

SOLD BY ALETA STEPHENS 0400 691 933

2/23 San Francisco Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 1 1 Sold for...

Centrally positioned amid 90km of pristine beaches and breathtaking escarpments that is the Coffs Coast is 23 San Francisco Ave, a stylish and secure complex only...

Listen to the Sounds of the Surf...

2/35 Sandy Beach Road, Korora 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $299,000

Located only a short 90 metre walk to the beach at Korora Bay, this ground floor 2 bedroom unit provides a great location to own an investment property, or even...

Freshly refurbished country on home on 128 picturesque acres...

230a Brewers Road, Nana Glen 2450

House 3 1 4 $780,000 ...

Step inside and discover a home filled with grace and character boasting soaring ceilings, the warmth of rich hardwood timber floors and wide shady verandas all...

Potential plus!...

170 Beryl Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $349,000 ...

Private 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in sought after location. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout with original kitchen and bathroom. Large rear deck with lovely...

&quot;Ideal Starter or Investment&quot;

9 Sea Breeze Pl, Boambee East 2452

House 3 1 1 $419,000

This lovely 3 bedroom brick and tile Toscan home is located in popular Boambee East. Fabulous tenants have been happy here for 3 years and are paying $380 per...

One for the entire buyer spectrum...

29 Matthews Parade, Corindi Beach 2456

House 3 1 $449,000 ...

Perfectly positioned on a generous 732m2 allotment within an approx. 850m walk to the beach and shops, you'll find this neat and tidy brick home. The home has been...

Easier times for owners but renters feel cash squeeze

Women looking at homes for sale

Housing affordability improves for owners, not renters

A quiet Corindi haven is pick of the week

Award winning home is this week's highlight

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Exclusive headland home

EXCLUSIVE: This stunning home takes in a coveted Diggers Beach headland position.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!