Water leak on circuit board evacuates stadium

Sportz Central closes as water leaks directly onto the circuit board and mains power.

THE weather today has seen Sportz Central close as water is leaking directly onto the circuit board and mains power.

Stadium management have turned the power off and evacuated the centre which will remain closed for the rest of the day.

The situation will we reassessed tomorrow and the stadium will remain closed until it is deemed safe.

The Men's competition which was due to start at 6pm today is cancelled. Affected teams will be contacted by the stadium.

Junior rep trainings have also been cancelled.

The CHBA office will also be closed, and staff will not have access to phones but can be contacted via email.