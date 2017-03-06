Water discolouration likely as mains get flushed

WATER WARNING: Residents of the Coramba and Nana Glen region have been warned to expect water discolouration ahead of the water mains being flushed later this month.

Over March 21 and 22, water mains will be flushed by the Coffs Harbour City Council in the Coramba and Nana Glen areas from 9-9.30am on both days.

The reason behind the flushing is to ensure the quality of water is maintained to relevant standards.

Discolouration of the water supply might occur and residents are advised to check their water before washing or drinking.

If you have any concerns, phone council's water supply coordinator on 6648 4473.