Farm machinery spark ignites 50 hectare blaze

UPDATE 3PM: A tiny spark from a piece of farm machinery was all it took to start a fire that burned through 50 hectares of grassland today.

Nearly 30 rural and urban crews from Ipswich and surrounds were assisted by a water bombing chopper and observation aircraft in battling the blaze that broke out on Laidley-Rosewood Rd at Rosewood about 9.30am.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service West Moreton area commander Inspector Des Sardie said the fire spread rapidly.

Crews were forced to shut down the nearby Queensland Rail corridor for a short time and rail crews assisted in extinguishing the fire along the rail lines.

Some property owners also assisted firefighters where they could.

"We were lucky that the light winds were in our favour and it didn't threaten any properties," Mr Sardie said.

"Had the winds been stronger we might not have been able to stop it.

"The grass was really thick out there and the fire burned quite deep."

The fire was under control by about 2pm, with crews mopping up and remaining on scene into the late afternoon.

There were no reports of damage to properties in the area.

The cause of the fire was accidental, however firefighters have urged residents to be mindful of how tinder dry the conditions are across Ipswich at the moment.

Firefighters will be hoping for some respite, as showers move in over the region for the next two days.

EARLIER: A water bombing chopper is attacking the western edge of a large grassfire burning at Rosewood.

The fire first broke out just before 9.45am in a paddock near Rosewood State High School, at Laidley-Rosewood Rd.

Since then 15 urban and rural crews have been called to assist, along with the chopper.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service says the fire has already burned through about 25 hectares, however weather conditions were favourable and the fire was yet to seriously threaten any nearby properties.