20°
News

Watching it grow, plans for community garden

Wendy Andrews
| 28th Jun 2017 7:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IF YOU think your backyard takes some mowing, try looking after an entire acre. With no ride-on mower.

That's just one of the tasks juggled by volunteers at the South Coffs Community Garden in Bruce King Dr. Boambee.

A series of small grants ensured the beginnings of a garden were "planted" but there is a long way to go before this garden is in full bloom. The vision is to turn this acre into practical, beautiful community space. Not just a veggie patch, but a gathering place where the community can enjoy the garden and come together for regular events.

The driving force behind this vision, husband and wife team John and Christine Higgins, have taken on the roles of garden treasurer and manager and are asking us all to dig deep and help create a real asset for the area.

"This area doesn't have anything like this, there is so much potential for the site," Christine said.

"The idea of this garden is not only to be practical, but also to look good and be a lovely social space.

"A garden that concentrates on edible produce and recycling can sometimes appear a bit like a dump site but we will be planting flowers and shrubs and building seating to encourage people to sit and enjoy. We're not creating a manicured botanic garden but hopefully a community backyard."

The main item on the wish list is a pavilion, but over time they are also hoping to get a barbecue and pizza oven, water tanks, fruit trees to create an orchard, shade trees and shrubs and a ride-on mower.

Christine and John Higgins, Boambee community garden June 1017
Christine and John Higgins, Boambee community garden June 1017 Rachel Vercoe

The community came together recently to support the Sawtell Cinema through crowd funding, so Christine is using the same idea in the hope locals will once again come to the party for a project that will benefit everyone.

"Our campaign is called Digging for Health and Happiness," she said.

"The goal is to raise $40,000 and we are kicking it off at Keen's Sawtell Chilli Festival.

"We've had some great support from local schools and Adam's Sawmill donated timber which we are going to use to build an entrance archway.

"This garden will be more than a garden, it will be a social space, a place to come together and connect, share ideas and learn skills from each other, host community events or to just find a quiet corner and read a book under a tree."

Volunteers have already built 19 garden beds, which have been filled and are ready to plant. The beds will be rented out at $50 a year each so locals can grow their own vegies.

"I'm really hoping once we get the pavilion up people will come and enjoy the space, come and share skills, and exchange knowledge about gardening and healthy living."

Garden volunteers meet 1pm, first Sunday of the month at the ground. Just show up and join in.

Details 0438 280 451, southcoffscg.com. To donate go www.chuffed.org/project/digging-for-health-and-happiness

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  community garden

New initiative an 'environmental game-changer'

New initiative an 'environmental game-changer'

IN LESS than six months schools, charities, sporting and community groups in Coffs Harbour will be able to raise money with rubbish.

Dispelling the 'viral' myth

There are some videos that capture the imagination of the world.

Here's a home to answer your property prayers

Do you worship your home?

Aunty Mary answers NAIDOC Week call

TAPPING TAR: Aunty Mary Hooker and her cane guide Gavin Stait on a safe street crossing.

Aunty Mary Hooker will discuss eye disease during NAIDOC Week

Local Partners

Caravan park boss defends evictions

“IT IS never easy delivering news to families that have an emotional attachment to the park.”

Backyard treasures to be found

Better Homes and Garden presenter Tara Dennis with Bangalow Exchange Design Gallery Director Paula Bannan.

Better Home and Gardens in the Northern Rivers

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Mariah Carey: 'I don't know where the motherf---er is'

MARIAH Carey has walked into controversy during a publicity tour of Israel, where she is promoting a new partnership with a local skincare line.

Pregnant Serena Williams nude on cover of Vanity Fair

"My heart dropped. Like literally it dropped,”

Watch the game at Woopi C.ex

BARNSTORMING: Andrew Fifita of the NSW Blues.

Origin decider at C.ex Woolgoolga

Aussie comedian: 'I was given a 7% chance of living'

Comedian Fiona O'Loughlin

‘Oh my god, you’re alive?'

Get a grilling at Woopi Taste Fest

SOME LIKE IT HOT: The Taste Woolgoolga Bar & Grill Fest is on July 29, from 2-8pm at the Seaview Tavern Woolgoolga.

The Taste Woolgoolga Bar & Grill Fest next month.

A giant Nutella jar to rival our Big Banana

The big Nutella Jar will tomorrow stand alongside our Big Banana.

New giant attraction tomorrow ahead of free Nutella Thursday

Ballet babes

Lace up your tutus

Beach living at its best...

14/6 Solitary Islands Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $1,030,000

When you think of what your dream home would look like, chances are it's a stylish abode on the beachfront. The dream becomes reality at this Sapphire Beach...

Peaceful, private, perfect location - minutes to Moonee Beach...

1 Overlander Road, Moonee Beach 2450

House 4 3 6 $995,000 ...

Absolutely one of the most beautiful homes I have walked into. Vast in size, this grand family residence is tucked away in a highly sought after pocket of Moonee...

Affordable Woolgoolga...

20a Landrigan Close, Woolgoolga 2456

House 2 1 1 $359,000

Are you looking to live a short distance from the township of Woolgoolga, with its friendly cafes and restaurants? Are you a boating, beach or water sport...

Perfect location - walking distance to beach and shopping...

5/86 Park Beach Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $359,000 ...

What more can you ask for? Modern two bedroom townhouse in a central location. Walking distance to everything you need from restaurants, shopping and the beach. ...

Walking distance to beach, shopping, cafes - what more do you need?...

5/34 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 3 2 1 $370,000

Location says it all. Beautiful three bedroom units like this are hard to find in the perfect position of a small complex of ten. Spacious open plan...

13, your new lucky number...

13 Dutton Crescent, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 4 $509,000 ...

Highly sought after four bedroom home with self-contained granny flat located in one of Coffs Harbour's most popular residential areas. Upstairs you're welcomed...

Stylish townhouse, perfect location, beach, cafes and lifestyle...

5/40-42 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $325,000

Beautifully presented modern, two bedroom townhouse in a neat complex with everything at your doorstep. Walking distance to beach, cafes, restaurants and shopping...

Sun, surf, sand and location...

21 Manning Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $489,000 ...

This three bedroom single level home in the popular Park Beach area will certainly surprise. Beautiful polished timber floors, open plan living and a large kitchen...

Inner city lifestyle...

1/24 Azalea Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 2 1 $399,000

This home is a true representation of inner city living at its finest. Located only a short and easy walk to Coffs Harbour CBD with all of its amenities and...

Own your own piece of paradise...

5 Slattery Place (off Shephards Lane), Coffs Harbour 2450 ...

House 4 2 2 $582,000 ...

Living close to town doesn't mean compromising on peace, privacy and a sweeping, lush view. This commanding four-bedroom Coffs Harbour home takes in gorgeous...

Where is the newest property hotspot?

New apartment development being snapped up by locals.

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

House build hits the spot

Owner Libby Parish from Thora commissioned licensed builder Cormac McMullan, of Cormac & Co to build her a two bedroom, one bathroom house with a skillion roof.

Is this the answer to affordable housing on the Coffs Coast?

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!