WATCH: What the *#%& is bikerafting?

A FEAST of films devoted to pedal-power is coming to Sawtell Cinema and the pick of the bunch is a tribute to adventurers pushing the boundaries.

Three friends’ epic journey through stunning NZ wilderness is just one of many films featured at the Big Bike Film Night at Majestic Cinemas in Sawtell later this month.

Fluid Trails follows the trio as they push the boundaries of adventure in Kahuranhi National Park on mountain bikes and inflatable whitewater rafts.

On a trip through the Coffs Coast, New Zealand based curator and self described ‘film pedlar’ Brett Cotter said he was taken by its natural beauty.

And on seeing the quaint old cinema in Sawtell, knew it was the ideal location for his successful travelling film festival.

While he would typically be travelling with the festival, this year coronavirus means Mr Cotter is stuck promoting it from his home at Lake Taupo.

“Call it a commitment to cycling, a bond with bike and filmy types, or just trying to do

the decent thing – I decided these inspiring films still needed to be seen and the tour goes on without me,” Mr Cotter said.

“The films are a great reminder of why we love to ride with stories that celebrate the fun, adventure and inspiration that cycling enables,” he said.

This year’s selection includes a film which is part fantasy, part documentary; telling a story with illustrations that will have you looking for your mountain bike and heading down the trail in search of the same kind of magic.

Another has two Aussies relying on raw power and the forces of nature to propel them through the awe inspiring landscapes of the Faroe Islands.

The Big Bike Film Night is coming to Sawtell Cinema this month. Photo David Fletcher

While Mr Cotter says picking his favourite film is like “trying to pick a favourite child” the ‘bikerafting’ trip by the three adventurers he describes as “mesmerising”.

“Today there are so many ways to push the boundaries (of exploring),

“The way they bike through the wilderness, find a river and – almost like a transformer – deconstruct their bikes and transform into rafts.”

The event has been running the last six years and has sold out cinemas across New Zealand.

“Our event celebrates cycling in all its glorious shapes and forms,” he said.

“Regardless of whether you’re a two-wheel devotee or a cinematography fan, this is something that everyone should see.”

The Big Bike Film Night screens in Sawtell at the Majestic Cinemas on Thursday October 29 6:30pm.

For more information and to buy tickets visit www.bigbikefilmnight.nz, Majestic Cinemas website, or visit the Cinema to buy your tickets.