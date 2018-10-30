WATCH: Video of Capricorn Highway 'sink hole'

HIGHWAY DAMAGE: A motorist has submitted an image of the 'sink hole' which has turned out to be something else.

INITIAL reports of a "sink hole" opening up on the Capricorn Highway have been downgraded.

Authorities have sought to clarify an earlier report from 10.30pm last night of a large sink hole appearing on the highway.

They now say it was a large "wheel rut" identified yesterday.

A video submitted by Hindi Sellwood showed a lack of significant "sink-hole-like" damage to the highway.

An image submitted by Jody Walker (at the top) also indicates that unlike a sink hole, which can be quite deep, the damage to the highway was shallow, estimated to be less than one metre deep.

A TMR spokesperson said they were responding to a road defect about 10.5km west of Duaringa, on the Capricorn Highway.

"The defect was incorrectly referred to as a sink hole in a notice to motorists overnight Monday, and we apologise for the error," the spokesperson said.

"We identified the issue yesterday during a routine inspection and had set up traffic control on site by early evening to guide vehicles around the one-lane closure.

"Crews are currently on site repairing the road and traffic control will remain in place until the repairs are completed, which we expect to be today."

The spokesperson said the final seal would be undertaken as soon as weather conditions permit.