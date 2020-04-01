WATCH: Take your first drive over new highway section

The new section of the Pacific Highway from Maclean to Tyndale is open.

The new section of the Pacific Highway from Maclean to Tyndale is open.

THE next piece of the Pacific Highway upgrade puzzle is in place, with the new 12km section from Maclean to Tyndale opened to traffic overnight.

If you're at home, or haven't been in that direction, take a look at our drive over the new sections, which took around 8 minutes.

We've sped up the vision so you can get it in a nice two-minute section.

Maclean to Tyndale new highway: Take a drive down the newly opened section of the Pacific Highway from Maclean to Tyndale

Along the way, new signage is installed, pointing traffic to Grafton and Glen Innes via the Big River Way heading south.

Coming from Grafton, at Tyndale the old highway merges into the offramp, with the old road now accessible by a left-hand turn.

Also travelling south is a historic town sign encouraging travellers to visit Ulmarra, and northbound a similar sign is in place for Brooms Head travelling north.

The new Maclean interchange section of the Pacific Highway

Coming from Maclean, temporarily all traffic to use the new highway is directed to go over Hillcrest, and up the offramp from Jubilee Street.

To access Maclean from the highway travelling north, there is a temporary side-road south of Ferry Park that leads traffic back to Cameron Street.

All northbound traffic north of Maclean has been diverted onto a new section, which will allow workers to cross the old highway, and complete the last section of the Maclean interchange.

Along the way are multiple overpasses and bridges, including the new raised bridge at Shark Creek, the second largest bridge in the motorway section's construction, only behind the recently completed Harwood crossing.

If you still haven't seen enough, check out the amazing aerial footage of the new piece of the highway as it winds through the cane fields between Maclean and Tyndale.