Reservoir’s Ashley Cluney makes contact with a South Morang opponent.
AFL

Footy thug banned for life after savage hit

by Staff writers
2nd May 2018 11:22 AM

A SUBURBAN footballer wearing an ankle bracelet has been slapped with a life ban by the Northern Football League tribunal after breaking an opposition player's jaw with a crude off-ball hit.

Reservoir's Ashley Cluney was handed a 16-match ban at a tribunal hearing on Tuesday evening, according to Leader, after he was found guilty of striking a South Morang opponent with his elbow.

A player or official who accrues a suspension total of 16 weeks is automatically deregistered, under the National Deregistration Policy. However Cluney could challenge his suspension and deregistration.

Footage of the incident, which was obtained by 3AW, shows Cluney laying a late and high elbow to the face of his South Morang opponent.

While no report was initially laid, South Morang made a complaint, after their injured player spent the weekend in hospital.

The victim underwent surgery and is expected to miss the rest of the NFL season.

"Indications are he has got to keep his jaw still," South Morang president Chris Donnelly told Leader.

"If he's to open it too wide in the initial stages, it might break again."

