WATCH: Sikandarabad shows class in Coffs Harbour Cup

Jockey Aaron Bullock and Sam Kavanagh-trained Sikandarabad were simply too good, steaming away to a dominant win in Thursday's CARLTON DRAUGHT COFFS HARBOUR CUP (1600 METRES), August 6, 2020.

SCONE gelding Sikandarabad was in a league of his own on Thursday with a dominant victory in the $150,000 Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Cup (1600m).

Trained by Sam Kavanagh and ridden expertly by jockey Aaron Bullock, it never looked like the eight-year-old son of Dr Fong was going to lose.

Coming comfortably from the inside, Sikandrabad only had Les Kelly-trained The Kingdom to beat and with plenty of gas left in the tank the race was won by a convincing 2.12 lengths.

Murwillumbah-trained Saxton Rock was fourth for his trainer Matt Dunn.

Watch a slow motion race finish from the $150,000 Coffs Harbour Racing Carnival major below:

The Coffs Harbour Cup was the gelding’s second start and debut win for Kavanagh after an impressive career down in Sydney.

The young trainer prepares Sikandarabad at Muswellbrook and was emotional after Bullock produced one of his copybook rides to steer the eight-year-old gelding to his fifth race win.

“He hasn’t won in 18 months but I couldn’t have had him any better,” Kavanagh told Sky Thoroughbred Central after a magical win.

“We needed that. We needed a horse we could take to town and win a Saturday race.”

That’s Sikandarabad came in and hasn’t disappointed Kavanagh despite a lean winning run.

That was until today.

“He’s been in good form,” he said.

“We’ve had a tough time and we appreciate what the club has done here (Coffs). The Muswellbrook club has also been amazing too and we do have some nice horses coming through.”

Based at Muswellbrook the former South Australian trainer is building a strong country base at Skellatar Park and has the backing of some loyal owners such as Glen Chesher.

“It’s very exciting,” Glen said of the Cup win.

“We live at Port (Macquarie, we’re local people so this is very close to home for us.

“We’ve been with Sam for 12 years, good to see him win. He’s an emotional young man.”

Glen also said “without speaking out of school, I think he could be headed to an Epsom”.

“Or maybe even head back down to Melbourne for the Spring Carnival.”