Cydesdale Attach Footage
News

WATCH: Shocking footage of attack on Rocky's beloved horses

Shayla Bulloch
by
7th Jan 2018 12:41 PM
SHOCKING footage has emerged of the moment a 20-year-old man let off a fire extinguisher in the faces of two iconic Rockhampton horses over the weekend.

Kenny and Bailey the clydesdales were the target of an attack on Friday night where a white sedan pulled up close to the horses and someone inside fired the extinguisher, sending white power in the horses faces and through the air.

The CCTV footage from The Criterion Hotel shows the moment the attack happened as shocked patrons of the pub witnessed the act, pointing and acting concerned.

Owner of the beloved horses, Steve May, yesterday said to The Morning Bulletin he was "gobsmacked" anybody could hurt such creatures trying to spread joy through the community.

READ THE INITIAL STORY: Heartless prank injures Rocky's favourite horses

Steve said the horses had been inspected by their vet yesterday afternoon.

"Kenny has conjunctivitis from the powder so I have to apply ointment for the next week," he said this morning.

Steve said Kenny had also swallowed some of the powder which caused him some discomfort overnight.

 

Since word of the attack spread through the community, many reached out on social media to air their disgust in the act and their condolences to Steve and his wife, Karen.

Queensland Police Service today confirmed a 20-year-old Parkhurst man had been charged with two counts of animal cruelty and will appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 31.

