WATCH: SES free two people from horror crash

Two people remain in hospital after their car was hit by a B-double truck on the Pacific Highway on Thursday night.

The crash, which occurred about 7.40pm triggered the closure of multiple lanes of the highway while NSW Police, State Emergency Services and NSW Ambulance crew members rendered assistance.

The two people were trapped in the car by injury and SES had to cut off the roof of the vehicle to get them out safely.

Reports from the scene suggest the black Volkswagen Tiguan was turning onto the highway from Opal Boulevard and was struck by the truck heading southbound on the highway.

A car and truck collided on the Pacific Highway at Sapphire on Thursday March 11. Coffs Harbour crash.

The 69-year-old female passenger of the Tiguan was taken to Coffs Harbour hospital, before being flown to Royal Brisbane Hospital in a critical condition.

The 70-year-old male driver of the Tiguan was taken to Coffs Harbour hospital with serious injuries.

The SES were first on scene and the operation to free and stabilise the two passengers took close to an hour.

“Initial response from a pre-deployed rescue vehicle ensured a 6 minute response time from call to scene, arriving ahead of other emergency services,” Coffs Harbour SES wrote on their Facebook page.



One lane in each direction on the Pacific Highway was closed to traffic as emergency services and the crash investigation unit worked at the scene.

The driver of the truck – a 44-year-old man – was uninjured and taken to Coffs Harbour hospital for mandatory testing.

Coffs Harbour March 11th 2021 A VW SUV was struck by a B Double truck 5km north of Coffs Harbour at the cnr of Opal Boulevard and the Pacific Motorway in an 80kph zone. Coffs Harbour SES worked with NSW Ambulance to free two passengers who were trapped in the car by injury.

A crime scene was established and an investigation launched by the Far North Coast Crash Investigation Unit into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

As inquiries continue, police are urging anyone with information, or dashcam footage from the area, to come forward immediately.