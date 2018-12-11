Watch Ron and Brenda Go Country

WHAT happens in the jungle, stays in the jungle. Or so everybody thought until Ron and Brenda Go Country!

The official Jungle Queen, Fiona O'Loughlin and her unofficial King, Peter Rowsthorn escaped the Network Ten celebrity torture fest and have headed to the relative safety of stand-up comedy to share their stories on life, the world and the making of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here which both starred in earlier this year, but wait there's more.

Forget Meghan and Harry, thanks to Pete and Fiona, the TV wedding of the Year occurred in the Jungle when pseudo celebrities Ron and Brenda, renewed their vows on camera in front of thousands of bugs, worms, spiders, snakes and some celebrities.

All were invited back for the wedding feast, some as food others as guests.

For thousands of Australians the banter between Fiona and Pete's alter egos Ron and Brenda was the highlight of the series and social media went nuts demanding the two do their own show, so what Twitter wants, Twitter gets.

The new show Ron and Brenda Go Country, explores the world these celebrities launched on the public this year with Fiona and Pete bringing their characters back to life, this time unleashed and uncensored.

The show also features their individual award-winning talents as stand-up superstars.

It will be held at C.ex Coffs on Wednesday from 7.30pm. Tickets are $49.