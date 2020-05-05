WATCH: Possum-eating python shacks up in backyard

THE SIGHT of this isolation visitor was enough to drive most people back inside.

Last Friday, Brisbane resident Bel Barrie found a gargantuan python sunbaking in the backyard of her Seventeen Mile Rocks property.

A massive snake spotted in a Seventeen Mile Rocks backyard. Picture: Bel Barrie

The massive creature was spread out along the fence - from head to tail, it spanned almost two fence panels.

If the scene wasn't eerie enough, Ms Barrie said the reptile eagerly helped itself to local wildlife before taking to the trees.

"Later that night it ate a baby possum … to the horror of our neighbour," she said.

The giant snake ate a baby possum then retreated to the treetops. Picture: Bel Barrie

Three days later the swollen snake was still around, lurking in the treetops.

"It is still sunning itself up the tree now with a full belly," Ms Barrie said.

"We have a beautiful lake and lovely trees nearby but this is the first snake I've seen at our house."

A massive snake spotted in a Seventeen Mile Rocks backyard. Picture: Bel Barrie

