CCTV armed robbery in Toowoomba
WATCH: Police release CCTV of 'terrifying' armed robbery

Tom Gillespie
by
10th Jan 2020 5:32 PM | Updated: 7:03 PM
TOOWOOMBA Police have released the CCTV footage of an armed robbery at a convenience story this week.

The incident occurred at the Nightowl shop on Cohoe St in East Toowoomba on Monday about 9.30pm.

Footage from the store clearly shows a man wearing dark clothes, pants with strips and a balaclava over his head move quickly into the store and approach the counter with a large kitchen knife.

Visuals show the offender brandish the knife to threaten the off-screen attendant, who police said was a 19-year-old man.

The attendant tries to give the offender cash in a bag that was provided, when the offender gestures to the back wall to demand cigarettes.

He then runs out of the shop and sprints in the direction of Tourist Rd.

Officer in Charge Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Brian Collins told the media on Tuesday the young attendant was shaken but not harmed during the incident.

"For a young person, it was a terrifying thing to go through when you're just going through your work," Sen-Sgt Collins said.

"It's a very serious offence and it is worrying for us that there are people who feel they can hold up a young person."

The offender is believed to be African in descent, based on descriptions of his hands and accent.

Anyone with information for police should call Policelink on 131 444.

Toowoomba Chronicle

