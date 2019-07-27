Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Vision: Active armed offender training, Ipswich
Crime

WATCH: Police hunt 'active shooter' at grammar school

Hayden Johnson
by
26th Jul 2019 4:27 PM | Updated: 27th Jul 2019 4:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH District Police officers have released incredible vision of their simulated active armed shooter training at a school.

Officers from Yamanto, Goodna, Springfield, Lowood and Ipswich Stations, CIB, Public Safety Response Team and negotiators took part in the exercise.

The use of Ipswich Grammar School allowed for realistic scenario-based training in unfamiliar surroundings for officers, police said.

The aim of the exercise was to enhance policing response to high risk scenarios and test competencies in communication and de-escalation.

The lead scenario involved a man attending at the office with a note then entering a multi-story building and taking three people hostage.

A second offender injures himself by accidentally discharging his firearm and requires assistance.

Officers and negotiators de-escalate the situation and the gunman surrenders.

ipswich grammar school police police training queensland police
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    STANDOFF: Council in limbo over Cultural and Civic Space

    premium_icon STANDOFF: Council in limbo over Cultural and Civic Space

    News Rolling coverage: The controversial meeting to decide the fate of the Cultural and Civic Space has been adjourned after four councillors have refused to vote.

    BYPASS BATTLE: Another deadline comes and goes

    premium_icon BYPASS BATTLE: Another deadline comes and goes

    News Coffs has waited decades for a bypass and the waiting game continues

    End of an era: Coffs Coast farewells beloved Bucky

    premium_icon End of an era: Coffs Coast farewells beloved Bucky

    Pets & Animals Iconic Coffs dolphin, Bucky, has died, leaving us in mourning

    Highway crash response downscaled, north of Coffs Harbour

    premium_icon Highway crash response downscaled, north of Coffs Harbour

    Breaking No serious injuries reported by police on scene of crash