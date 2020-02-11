Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dashcam footage has caught the moment a car rolled into the front of a Ruthven St florist.
Dashcam footage has caught the moment a car rolled into the front of a Ruthven St florist.
News

WATCH: Parking fail sends car through Toowoomba shop front

Alexia Austin
by
11th Feb 2020 10:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRIVER has unwittingly filmed the moment a parking fail sent a car ploughing into a shop front in a busy Toowoomba street yesterday.

The dash cam video, posted to Dash Cam Australia yesterday afternoon, shows a red car roll forwards through the front window of the Radford and Siebuhr Florist in Ruthven St. 

WARNING: Explicit Language

Handbrake

"Happened today ruthven st florist Toowoomba 1.13 10/02/2020. Young girl parked her car and must have left it neutral without the park brake on. Please excuse the language. " Our Store: https://dashcamownersaus.com.au/ Send us a Video: https://dashcamownersaus.wetransfer.com/

Posted by Dash Cam Owners Australia on Monday, February 10, 2020

"Young girl parked her car and must have left it (in) neutral without the park brake on," the caption on the post read.

The end of the tape captures the car's driver, as she dashes across the road to the scene. 

The post gathered more than 800 comments and 1200 likes in a short space of time. 

crash dash cam parking
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WIN TICKETS: Coffs to Elton-ify ahead of Elton Fest

        premium_icon WIN TICKETS: Coffs to Elton-ify ahead of Elton Fest

        News IT'S time to ELTON-IFY Coffs Harbour. Coast celebrates its biggest concerts ever with an Elton Fest tribute.

        • 11th Feb 2020 2:00 PM
        MP seeks answers on Jetty Foreshore plans

        premium_icon MP seeks answers on Jetty Foreshore plans

        News There's speculation of a high-rise at the former fishing club site.

        Danger isn’t over for boaties

        premium_icon Danger isn’t over for boaties

        News THE wild weather might have calmed down but it doesn’t mean the dangers are.

        PANTHER PRIMED: Daine ready for big debut at Perth NRL Nines

        premium_icon PANTHER PRIMED: Daine ready for big debut at Perth NRL Nines

        Rugby League Clarence Indigenous star Laurie ready for big break with Penrith first team.