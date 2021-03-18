TAKE CARE: Roads under water across the region
A number of roads across the region are being impacted due to flooding on Thursday.
With the ground already soaked from weeks of heavy downpours, a number of catchments across the region are again on floodwatch.
Roads being impacted on Thursday afternoon:
- To the north of the CBD James Small Drive at Korora is being impacted and motorists urged to exercise extreme caution and do not attempt to drive through flood waters.
- Ocean Parade, in the Jetty area, is being impacted with water over the road under railway line viaduct in Ocean Parade due to high tides and heavy rainfall.
- Bray Street, Coffs Harbour and nearby Argyll and Frederick Streets also have water over the road surface with motorists warned not attempt to drive through flood waters and obey any signage in place.
- Near the Coffs Harbour Airport Christmas Bells Road is also under water in patches.
- In the vicinity of the Southern Cross University and sporting fields motorists are being urged to lookout for water on the road at Phil Hawthorne and Drive Stadium Drives.
- West of Bellingen on the Waterfall Way Transport for NSW have advised they will be carrying out repair work following heavy rain.
The eastbound lane of Waterfall Way will be closed, about 1.5 kilometres west of Bellingen with a single-lane, alternate flow arrangement in place, with a reduced speed limit.
It's to allow for repair work on roadside drainage and embankments damaged by the heavy downpours. The extent of the damage will be assessed when the current rain event passes.