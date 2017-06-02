Watch out - it's a potent beast

POTENT BEAST: It's have trouble keeping up with today's police cars, but this was state of the art policing in the 1970s

Take a good look at the photo and the original headline might make you giggle now, but step back to January 3 1978 and the local police force was excited to have this new state of the art highway patrol car.

The "potent beast" is a Ford Falcon V8 complete with "four barrel carburettor, automatic gearbox capable of reaching 200 kmh".

Back then, all local police car drivers were put through an intensive course at the St. Ives police driving school before they could get behind the wheel, but highway patrol offices had to undergo an extra three weeks learning the essentials of high-speed driving.

Ironically, there was no speed at all involved in the Falcon's first call of duty; it was used to arrest "a drunken horseman ambling down the main street of Coffs Harbour atop his trusty steed".

