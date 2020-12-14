Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Orara Valley rivers in full flow
Weather

WATCH: Orara Valley rivers swell as roads begin to disappear

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
14th Dec 2020 6:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IN JUST three days, rivers that had been reduced to light flow have swelled in the Orara Valley.

The Urumbilum and Orara Rivers are pumping as rain continues to soak the catchment, and the run-off is now beginning to inundate roads and farmland.

The Bureau of Meteorology is expecting the Orara River at Glenreagh to exceed the minor flood level on Monday evening with heavy rainfall forecast from Monday night possibly resulting in moderate flooding overnight Tuesday.

 

coffs harbour floods flood watch glenreagh orara river orara valley urumbilum river
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Coffs Harbour floods throughout the years

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Coffs Harbour floods throughout the years

        Weather From the early 70s through to December 2020 we take a look back at some of our major flood events.

        Inquiry backs push for dolphin sea pens at Coffs

        Premium Content Inquiry backs push for dolphin sea pens at Coffs

        Environment Animal welfare groups are welcoming the release of a NSW Upper House committee...

        FINAL DAY: Local news, rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content FINAL DAY: Local news, rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Coffs cops issue COVID-19 party warning

        Premium Content Coffs cops issue COVID-19 party warning

        News Police concerned over rise in Airbnb parties on the Coffs Coast.