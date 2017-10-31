WATCH: New program offers unique way of healing

THE sheer joy emanating from a small room at the Uniting Church leaves no doubt to Uko Ono's statement, that music is a universal language.

With the help of a grant from Council, Stephanie Ney, also known as Uko Ono, has teamed up with Red Cross to form the 'Uke Squad' which is made up 20 migrant and former refugee families of 10 ethnicities who gather weekly simply to sing and learn the ukulele.

With a generous donation from Coffs Guitar Shop of 20 ukuleles, the families have been given a chance to not only connect, but to heal through music, according to Uko Ono.

"In Coffs Harbour we are so lucky to have such diversity. But these people who have moved here may not be feeling as connected as the rest of us feel, and it's really important they feel part of the community,” she said.

"A lot of the participants have been through significant trauma, and music is a universal language. I think it's a very non-threatening way of helping people heal.”

Three of the ukuleles have been painted by local Aboriginal artists.

"It's a connection from our first people to our newest people.”

Red Cross' Amanda Flack said the Uke Squad has alleviated the social isolation the families had been feeling.

"Seeing them unzipping they're new ukuleles as just so beautiful. A lot of the parents said it was the first time they had been able to learn an instrument,” she said.

"A lot of the mothers said they're already trying to teach they're children and husbands at home how to play.

"All of our families have suffered from severe trauma throughout their journey to Australia, and music has been proven to assist in the healing of trauma.”