Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A star-studded clash between the Logan Thunder and RedCity Roar tips-off our coverage of the Queensland State League basketball competition.
A star-studded clash between the Logan Thunder and RedCity Roar tips-off our coverage of the Queensland State League basketball competition.
Basketball

WATCH: Logan Thunder v RedCity Roar in QSL basketball

by Brayden Heslehurst
8th Aug 2020 9:04 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Almost four months after the 2020 season was meant to tip-off, elite basketball is finally back in Queensland.

And we have a star-studded clash to headline the opening round of the revamped Queensland State League as usual heavyweights, the Logan Thunder, host competition newcomers the RedCity Roar at Bendigo Bank Stadium.

There will be superstars everywhere you look on the court for both the women's and men's clash.

The live-stream will be added to the top of the story just before 6pm.

In the men, a deep Thunder side featuring former NBL big man Mitch Young, Michael and Chris Cedar as well as young talents Kian Dennis and Atem Bior will clash with a RedCity team led by talents such as NBA G-League player William McDowell-White, Brisbane Bullets big man Harry Froling and speedster Verle Williams Jr.

Originally published as WATCH: Logan Thunder v RedCity Roar in QSL basketball

basketball logan thunder redcity roar

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cultural burns key to averting bushfire crisis

        Premium Content Cultural burns key to averting bushfire crisis

        News Indigenous leader calls for investment to reduce fire risk and enable cultural practice

        Hellish holidays had tourism teetering in March

        Premium Content Hellish holidays had tourism teetering in March

        News Figures show accommodation industry already tanking as lockdowns came into...

        Saints march on Grafton with top spot in their sights

        Premium Content Saints march on Grafton with top spot in their sights

        AFL Sawtell Toormina and the Tigers go head to head in a blockbuster clash

        Management of another major sporting venue in doubt

        Premium Content Management of another major sporting venue in doubt

        Council News There are fears for the management of another major sporting facility in Coffs...