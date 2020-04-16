Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Watch live: PM gives virus update

16th Apr 2020 2:53 PM

 

Scott Morrison is providing an update on the coronavirus outbreak after a national cabinet meeting. Watch the video live above.

 

'Very sobering news': Australia told to prepare for worse

The PM said he need to prepare for some "very sobering news" economically.

"We know what the end expected impacts will be on employment and from the figures you have seen released from treasury, and the RBA have similar views as we have also seen in some of the IMF reporting as well.

"That is a figure we can note but it is not one we could expect to be held going forward, and we do need to prepare ourselves as a country for some very sobering news on the economic front in months ahead.

"I think Australians understand that and are ready for that, but it is always difficult to receive that news, that's why it's so important as a national cabinet Australian public understand that we are working on that road out and we are working on that road ahead in the recovery piece that will see people getting back into work and Australia getting through this into other side."

coronaviruspromo

 

'We're turning to the road out'

Scott Morrison says the government is turning to the "road out", reiterating Australia is looking towards moving past its initial response to the virus.

"Our intention has now been turning to the road out, having worked through the road in," he said. "That road to recovery on the other side as well.

"Importantly today at National Cabinet we received quite extensive briefings from the governor of the reserve Bank and the secretary of Treasury, Doctor Kennedy.

"At those briefings it was reinforced again to the National cabinet on a point that we strongly concur with the need to synchronise our health and economic responses to the virus. We must consider these responses conjointly.

"We must understand the impact of each, whether that in the modelling work we're doing, with responses and measures we are putting in place, this has to be considered together and understood together."

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police switchboard lights up amid Covid-19 uncertainty

        premium_icon Police switchboard lights up amid Covid-19 uncertainty

        News Local police provide an update on how the community are responding to the new Covid-19 laws.

        Report reveals limited options to preserve timber heritage

        premium_icon Report reveals limited options to preserve timber heritage

        News A heritage report has outlined how valuable timber could be preserved.

        Bin night is “noice” for couple

        premium_icon Bin night is “noice” for couple

        Offbeat WATCH: Couple’s Kath and Kim bin outing homage has gone, well... you know the...

        Premier’s NSW school year plan, 11 new COVID-19 cases

        Premier’s NSW school year plan, 11 new COVID-19 cases

        Health Premier outlines plan for NSW schools ahead of national cabinet