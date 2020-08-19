Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Marsden SHS host Ipswich SHS in round 4 of the Langer Cup and Walters Cup schoolboy rugby league competitions. WATCH LIVE FROM 3PM.
Marsden SHS host Ipswich SHS in round 4 of the Langer Cup and Walters Cup schoolboy rugby league competitions. WATCH LIVE FROM 3PM.
Sport

WATCH LIVE: Marsden SHS v Ipswich SHS

by Jesse Kuch
19th Aug 2020 1:19 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Round 4 of the Langer Cup and Walters Cup schoolboy rugby league competitions kick off this afternoon, with Marsden SHS hosting Ipswich SHS.

Kick off is at 3pm for the Walters Cup followed by the main event, the Langer Cup, at 4pm.

Both games will be streamed live at couriermail.com.au in this story.

RELATED LINKS

COREY'S LAST LINE TAKES SOME BEATING

FIFITA MAGIC RUBS OFF ON MARSDEN TRIO BOUND FOR TITANS

CAN WAVELL SHS PRODUCE ANOTHER UPSET WIN?

SCHOOL FOOTY SHOW

REPLAY OF WAVELL'S WIN OVER MARSDEN SHS

Following the livestreams, both matches will be available as replays to subscribers.

 

TODAY'S LIVESTREAMS

AARON PAYNE CUP & COWBOYS CHALLEGE

10.30am: Mercy v Ignatius Park College in Cowboys Challenge

11.30am: Ignatius Park College v St Pat's Mackay in Aaron Payne Cup

12.45pm: Mackay SHS v The Cathedral College in Cowboys Challenge

1.45pm: Mackay SHS v The Cathedral College in Aaron Payne Cup

 

LANGER CUP & WALTERS CUP

3pm: Marsden v Ipswich in Walters Cup

4pm: Wavell v St Mary's in Walters Cup

4pm: Marsden v Ipswich in Langer Cup

4pm: Keebra Park v PBC in Walters Cup

5pm: Keebra Park v PBC in Langer Cup

5pm: Wavell v St Mary's in Langer Cup

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Marsden SHS v Ipswich SHS

editors picks ipswich shs langer cup marsden shs rugby sport walters cup

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man's last movements before hotel death

        Premium Content Man's last movements before hotel death

        Crime A sex worker accused of causing the death of a businessman in a Cairns hotel room has been remanded in custody as police reveal more details about the night he died.

        From fires to Covid: Coffs nurses’ hard work recognised

        Premium Content From fires to Covid: Coffs nurses’ hard work recognised

        News Two local nurses named finalists in state’s top nursing awards.

        LAST DAYS: Read everything for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content LAST DAYS: Read everything for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Warmer temps, but is it a false start to spring?

        Premium Content Warmer temps, but is it a false start to spring?

        Weather BOM releases spring outlook for North Coast