AFL

Watch live: AFL to make historic Grand Final announcement

2nd Sep 2020 1:32 PM

 

The AFL will today confirm it is handing the Grand Final to Brisbane's Gabba.

As reported by News Corp on Tuesday, the league's decision will allow the AFL to recoup as much as $12 million in ticket sales.

The history making match will be the first time the AFL Grand Final has been played outside of Victoria.

The game will be played on Saturday, October 24.

Queensland's pitch began last Friday after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was snapped holding high-powered talks with AFL fixtures boss Travis Auld at Pearl Cafe, just 200 metres from the Gabba.

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan will not be at the announcement in person after only arriving at a Queensland quarantine hub hotel on the Gold Coast late Tuesday.

Tune in to watch the historic announcement from 1:30pm AEST in our video player above or follow the latest news in our live blog. 

WHEN IS THE GRAND FINAL?

The AFL Grand Final will take place on Saturday, October 24

VENUE

The Gabba, Brisbane

TIME

TBC

