WATCH: Last cars across bridge cutting town

One of last cars heading over Lavenders Bridge Bellingen on March 19, 2021

David Forest captured the moments before Lavenders Bridge was closed to traffic, just before noon on Friday.

The bridge connects Bellingen from north to south and most locals are accustomed to the inconvenience when it floods.

It was under water not so long ago, during the heavy downpours of December last year.

Mr Forest has lived in Bellingen for nearly 30 years and he is worried about the impact of logging and how it can exacerbate flooding.

"The biggest concern here is the amount of water and silt flowing down from over-logging by the Forestry Corporation and private native logging up stream.

"Here in Bellingen we know that intact forests slow water flow and release it over time."

Waterfall Way at Dorrigo has been cut off again.

Waterfall Way between Maynards Plains Road and Horseshoe Road was closed on Friday due to a major landslip.

This section of road is also notorious for being cut off either due to landslips or - as the name suggests - waterfalls over the road.

