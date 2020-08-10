WATCH: Knights unbeaten across three divisions

CONFIRMING the state's newest rugby side is a force to be reckoned with, the Harbour Knights remain undefeated in all divisions.

The joint venture has continued its hot form in the New England Rugby Union competition with two resounding wins against Robb Rugby Club in Armidale on Saturday.

The first grade side had a comprehensive 39-0 victory, ensuring they maintained their undefeated run and boosted their all important points differential, which could prove pivotal later in the season.

Three rounds in and the Harbour Knights remain undefeated across all three grades with cracking 31-all draw with fellow powerhouse Walcha the only blemish for the firsts.

Tamworth, Walcha and the Knights all remain undefeated, though Tamworth look to be the team to beat, with a points differential of 101 an ominous sign for the chasing pack.

Harbour Knights dispatched Barbarians 39 – 0 in Armidale to maintain their unbeaten run.

Second grade

Earlier, a blowout was on the cards in the second grade game, with the Knights piling on 31 unanswered points by halftime.

However, a valiant effort by the home side kept them at bay, with the game finishing 38-10.

In second grade, the Knights are the only undefeated side, proving the merger between SCU Marlins and Coffs Harbour Snappers has produced a depth of talent which must be the envy of clubs across the region.

TheHarbour Knights' third grade side had a bye.

Coming up

Next week the Knights host the Barbarians, who are coming off a 39 - 12 loss to local rivals Armidale Blues.

And for those people who prefer to watch the games from the comfort of their own home, all the Harbour Knights home matches and some away games are being streamed live.

Kyle Hands Media is broadcasting matches via YouTube, which then remain on the platform so that those who miss out can watch later.

New England Rugby Union Results

First Grade

Tamworth 77 - Glen Innes 5

Armidale Blues 39 - Barbarians 12

Harbour Knights 39 - Robb Rugby 0

Walcha 40 - St Alberts 14

Second Grade

Tamworth 29 - Glen Innes 5

Armidale Blues 19 - Barbarians 24

Harbour Knights 38 - Robb Rugby 10

Walcha 43 - St Alberts 0

Mid-North Coast Rugby Union Results

Women's 10s

Port Macquarie 47 - Southern Cross University 0

Under 18s

Port Macquarie 19 - Southern Cross University 9

Coffs Harbour 36 - Hastings Valley 12

Under 16s

Southern Cross University 50 - Port Macquarie 12

Hastings Valley 50 - Coffs Harbour 5

Under 14s

Southern Cross University 33 - Port Macquarie 7

Hastings Valley 54 - Coffs Harbour 0