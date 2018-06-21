WATCH: Kevin Bloody Wilson duets with country legend

Comedian Kevin 'Bloody' Wilson and Mackay country music star Graeme Connors belt out 'All I Have to do is Dream' by the Everly Brothers while Wilson was in Mackay for a show.

HE'S known for his profanity-laden comedy tunes with titles like Rootin' in the Back of the Ute, That F****n Cat's Back, The Pubic Hair Song and Festival of Farts.

But did you know Kevin Bloody Wilson actually has a remarkable singing voice?

Mackay country music legend Graeme Connors shared a video of the pair, saying: "When a mid morning coffee turns into a long lunch... and then a bit of a jam! A laugh a minute catching up with my good mate Kevin Bloody Wilson. I reckon we sound pretty good together!"

The duo performed a rendition of Everly Brothers' All I Have to do is Dream, after a bit of banter over who was which Everly brother.

"I want you do a straight song," Connors told Wilson. "I want to show the world the musical genius of Kevin Bloody Wilson."

"You're also tackling the memory of Kevin Bloody Wilson," Wilson replied.

"I'm going to be Phil," Connors said.

"Phil what?" Wilson asked.

"Everly."

"No we're the Australian Everlys... so you're Drinks Everly and I'm Smokes Everly," Wilson said.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

Wilson was in town after having performed a show at the Northern Beaches Bowls Club.

He's currently touring his 'Almost Awesome' show across Queensland, with shows this week in the Burdekin, Townsville and Cairns before heading back down to New South Wales.

Connors is about to head off on his 'From the backcountry' tour, which kicks off in his hometown of Mackay on August 4.

From the backcountry tour dates

August 4: MECC, 7pm. Tickets: www.mackayecc.com.au

August 17: The Gulf Country Frontier Days Festival, Camooweal

August 26: Blackall Heartland Festival

September 15: Empire Theatre, Toowoomba

September 22: Riverway Arts Centre, Goomburra

October 5: Lismore Workers Club

October 6: C.ex Woolgoolga

October 7: Lizottes, Lambton

October 9: Cruisin' Country 2018, departing Sydney

October 18: Dubbo RSL Club

October 20: White Cliffs Community Hall

October 21: Coomealla Memorial Sporting Club, Dareton

