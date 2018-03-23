Menu
Login

Kayaker paddles over flooded waterfall
Offbeat

WATCH: Kayaker plunges over 30m high flooded waterfall

Jasmine Minhas
by
23rd Mar 2018 3:30 PM

TALK about dare devil status ... and yes definitely do not try this kids.

Incredible footage has today surfaced on social media of a kayaker descending over the top of Dangar Falls in Dorrigo.

The footage shows the nerve-racking moment kayaker Lachie Carracher paddled to the edge of the swollen river for the inevitable 30 metre drop.

Kayaker Lachie Carracher takes on the 30 metre tall Dangar Falls.
Kayaker Lachie Carracher takes on the 30 metre tall Dangar Falls.

The gutsy effort is said to mark 'the first ever kayak descent of Dangar Falls' according to one commentator on the Facebook page.

The face of Dangar Falls spans a height of around 30-metres.

Mr Carracher, who was named the Australian Geographic Society's Young Adventurer of the Year in 2012, had travelled up from Victoria to take on the waterfall.

Mr Carracher is an accomplished whitewater kayaker who has paddled several rivers around the world.

Kayaker Lachie Carracher paddles over the top of Dangar Falls on the flooded Bielsdown River near Dorrigo. VIDEO: John McQueen.
Kayaker Lachie Carracher paddles over the top of Dangar Falls on the flooded Bielsdown River near Dorrigo. VIDEO: John McQueen.
editors picks kayaking thrill sport
Coffs Coast Advocate
Low act: Thieves steal from charity's newly opened cafe

Low act: Thieves steal from charity's newly opened cafe

Crime Staff at the charity-owned cafe at Sealy Lookout have been left devastated after thieves broke into the precinct overnight and stole the cafe's generator.

Rainbow smiles on Sawtell

Rainbow smiles on Sawtell

News Coffs Coast celebrates one of it's first same sex marriages

Creating a healthy community

Creating a healthy community

News Woolgoolga has been chosen to take part in a new health initiative.

Claim of Federal interference in NSW forest debate

Claim of Federal interference in NSW forest debate

News Senator questions integrity of group involved in forest squabble

Local Partners