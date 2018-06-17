Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SYNCHRONISED SWIMMING: Two whales were spotted frolicking at Double Island Point yesterday.
SYNCHRONISED SWIMMING: Two whales were spotted frolicking at Double Island Point yesterday. Contributed
News

WATCH: Humpbacks make a comeback at Double Island Point

Sarah Dionysius
by
17th Jun 2018 9:41 AM | Updated: 11:31 AM

A PAIR of humpbacks have been captured "synchronised" swimming at a popular Cooloola Coast spot yesterday.

Great Beach Drive 4WD Tours spotted the two whales frolicking just off Double Island Point on Noosa North Shore.

It has been predicted it will be a bumper whale watching season, with early sightings of the whales on the Coast dating back to early May. 

The whales regularly migrate from Antarctic waters along the east coast of Australia every winter to the warmer waters of the Great Barrier Reef to breed and calve.

Humpbacks can be identified by their extremely large pectoral fins, and scalloped flukes, or tails.

The most famous humpback whale in the world, the albino whale Migaloo, is regularly spotted in far northern waters during the annual migration.

Send us your whale sightings at editorial@scnews.com.au.

double island point editors picks noosa sunshine coast whale watching
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    The Coffs Harbour Laboratory

    The Coffs Harbour Laboratory

    News CHCC more than rubbish, roads and rates

    Punters cheer on local couple

    Punters cheer on local couple

    Community Couple tie the knot at the races

    Resting rough for region's homeless

    Resting rough for region's homeless

    Community Sponsor or join the C.ex Community Crew Sleep Out

    Flooding fears for local homes

    premium_icon Flooding fears for local homes

    News The saga to stop a controversial residential estate at Hearnes Lake

    Local Partners