Menu
Login

Max becomes honorary police dog
Offbeat

WATCH: Hero pooch receives top honour

1st May 2018 5:57 PM

THE pooch who kept a missing three-year-old safe has officially become Queensland's first honorary police dog.

Warwick officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant James Deacon and the Darling Downs District Dog Squad officer-in-charge, Sergeant Trevor O'Neil, visited Max on Tuesday to bestow him with the honour.

Max with Warwick OIC James Deacon (light blue uniform), Dog Squad Darling Downs OIC Sergeant Trevor O'Neil (navy uniform), one of Max's humans Jake Miller.
Max with Warwick OIC James Deacon (light blue uniform), Dog Squad Darling Downs OIC Sergeant Trevor O'Neil (navy uniform), one of Max's humans Jake Miller. Queensland Police Service

Max received a Queensland Police Service collar and medallion.

Deaf, partially blind and 17-years-old, the blue heeler became a national hero after he stayed with three-year-old Aurora Kyle on a cold mountain top in Wildash last month.

Related Items

aurora kyle australian of the year blue heeler hero max missing girl police dog warwick aerodrome
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Ramping up the movement for safer boat launching

    Ramping up the movement for safer boat launching

    News COFFS Harbour's boat ramp is a major safety concern, according to boat users, who are rallying politicians to finally fix the troubled harbour launch spot.

    China puts our rubbish to the sword

    China puts our rubbish to the sword

    Environment Mayor sees processing opportunity as China's waste policy changes

    Politicians spent $8.7m of your money to get elected

    premium_icon Politicians spent $8.7m of your money to get elected

    Politics How pollies use a loophole to spend millions on re-election

    More than 300 drivers drug tested in blitz

    More than 300 drivers drug tested in blitz

    News Police concerned about drivers detected with 'serious' drugs in system

    Local Partners