RECORD: Coast Rapper T-Dub claims he has broken a world record with his latest video.
RECORD: Coast Rapper T-Dub claims he has broken a world record with his latest video.
News

WATCH: Gympie rapper drops world record breaking video

Tom Daunt
by
21st Apr 2018 11:18 AM

GYMPIE rapper Tony 'T-Dub' Woodrow has dropped his world record breaking video featuring some of the countries best cars.

Shot at the Gold Coast, Crusin, used 310 modified cars and despite the finished product only just being released, it has amassed close to 5000 views on YouTube.

T-Dub's latest track is a remake of the Smokey Robinson hit, Cruising.

Speaking with The Gympie Times today, Woodrow said he was "super overwhelmed."

"My music as a whole has changed," Woodrow said.

"Over the last two to three years I have worked hard to give it (my music) a positive edge.

"I have shied away from conventional rap and giving it a pop.

"It's all vital to remaining relevant in this day and age," he said.

Models in T-Dub's latest rap video.
Models in T-Dub's latest rap video.

While the vocals were recorded at Glasshouse Studios, the video was filmed in Coomera with well known producer Paul Stevens directing.

Woodrow said it was the "intricate work of Stevens" that allowed the original concept for the video to become a reality.

"He (Stevens) plays a major part," Woodrow said.

T-Dub's latest video follows on from his viral hit Clothes Off which has been viewed on YouTube close to 150,000 times.

Gympie Times

