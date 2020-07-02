WATCH: $128k boost for mountain bike trails

BOM BOM Mountain Bike Park is set for some much needed upgrades after Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis handed Grafton Cycle Club a $128,200 grant on Wednesday.

Mr Gulaptis said the upgrades from the grant will aim to entice more people from the Clarence Valley and surrounds to enjoy the natural playground south of Grafton.

"There is no better place to go mountain bike riding than in the pristine Clarence Valley nature. Investing in this project will bring more visitors to the region and offer extra opportunities for locals to stay fit and healthy," Mr Gulaptis said.

"The funds will be used to repair trail infrastructure damaged by heavy rains earlier this year and to mitigate negative impacts on future weather events."

Grafton Cycle Club president Grant Hodgins said the trails had mostly been constructed by hand over the past 16 years and was pleased to be able to bring them up to a higher standard.

"This funding will allow us to repair and upgrade the trail surfaces, bridges, water crossings and signage to a standard that is much more resilient to the weather and much easier for us to maintain," Hodgins said.

Hodgins said the club had only benefited from smaller grants in the past, and was over the moon to have the recent application approved.

"We prepared a plan and went for the big picture. We thought asking for over $100,000 is huge. Our club has only had $6,000 grants to hold events, we've never planned this big," he said.

Bushfires paired with heavy rains and the COVID-19 enforced break has left the trails looking a little worse for wear, but Hodgins said the plan will address that as they look forward to a return to competition this Sunday.

"We haven't had as many people riding them. Just having people riding the tracks keeps them clear," hodgins said.

"Not having things on, a few people are yet to renew their membership so we're looking to let them know we'll have events going ahead again.

"We've got good relationships with the two bike shops in Grafton. They keep telling us they've sold all their bikes so we have a huge opportunity to help the sport grow further here at Bom Bom."

Bom Bom Racing will return with a two-hour event from 9am on Sunday, July 5. To sign up, head to the Bom Bom Racing Facebook page for more details.