Watch the first episode of our league show After The 80

It's the rugby league competition that breeds the stars of the future - and we're stepping up our coverage of the Intrust Super Cup.

Today we launch a new weekly digital magazine show focusing on the Queensland competition, recognised for breeding the stars of the NRL.

The show, called After The 80, will feature player profiles, game reviews and informed analysis of upcoming matches.

It will cover all the sides in the competition, thanks to our reporting teams from Cairns to Tweed, and all places inbetween.

News Corp also owns a paper in PNG, meaning the Hunters will feature regularly to.

The show is a partnership between the News Corp papers and the TV and broadcast students at the University of Southern Queensland.

News' executive editor digital, Bryce Johns, said the show would provide exclusive in-depth coverage of the Intrust Super Cup and was looking forward to the new venture.

''League's a religion in these parts and we're proud to be meeting reader and viewer needs in a new way.

''The USQ team are pros, and the quality of this show is close to TV standard.''

The show's host will be Terry Pascoe.

Pascoe has extensive knowledge of the Intrust Super Cup as his family is heavily involved with the Redcliffe Dolphins.

He was also a touch judge on 12 QRL games and covered the Intrust Super Cup for ABC Brisbane 612.

Pascoe said the Intrust Super Cup was a much cleaner competition than the NRL due to the fact there was less wrestling.

He hopes that After The 80 will show just how good the competition is and get more supporters to games.

"The Intrust Super Cup is different," he said.

"The majority of players have 9 to 5 jobs or trades.

"Hopefully this show will give an insight on what these players have to do to get out on the field each week."

Pascoe said the digital show would provide balanced previews and reviews of games with a panel of experts each week dissecting the action.

"We will have special guests each week on the panel such as a player or coach.

"It is also the aim to have a Skype interview each week with a News Regional Media journalist to get the latest from the teams in their area."

Watch the first show here.