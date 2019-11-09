WATCH: Fireys, community members fight Nymboida fires

AS BUSHFIRES rip through Clarence Valley community of Nymboida towards Coutts Crossing, Rural Fire Services and members of the community have been fighting to slow the blaze down.

After urging residents in the region and surrounds to evacuate with the blaze still out of control, volunteers and community members have been offering a helping hand with selfless acts including offer of shelter, physical assistance and other means of aid.

Grafton photographer and videographer set out into the heart of the effected area to capture footage of some of the region's heroes at work.

An RFS captain offered an explanation as to what is being done to slow the blaze while Trevor Tate, a contract dozer driver for the Rural Fire Service from Coffs Harbour shared his concerns on the situation along the North Coast.

"I've been out at Glenreigh and came over to Nymboida to chase the fires this morning," Tate said.

"Not looking good."

Public Liason officer RFS Clarence Valley Jonty Bruce said that they are encouraging people to take notice of warnings, be vigilant and if they were not prepared for the fire, leave early.

Mr Bruce said that for people who weren't immediately affected by the fire, and were unsure of what preparations to make, to head the RFS website, and find the fire response template and figure out what to do in case of an emergency.

People were urged to keep track of the latest fire information through the RFS website at https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/, or through the bushfire information line on 1800 679 737.