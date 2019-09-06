Menu
Ballina Seagulls' Jamie Lyon explains the perfect kick ahead of this weekend's grand final.
Rugby League

WATCH: Ex-State of Origin star's goal kicking regime

Marc Stapelberg
by
6th Sep 2019 9:30 AM | Updated: 10:22 AM
WHEN former Australian representative, State of Origin and NRL player Jamie Lyon joined the Ballina Seagulls this year, he added a bit of star power to the NRRRL.

He's regarded as one of the best centres to have graced the game and he's led the Seagulls into the grand final against Murwillumbah this weekend.

In 2016, he became the fourth player (after Ryan Girdler, Hazem El Masri and Luke Burt) to register 100 tries and 500 goals.

Lyon has added a similar gravitas to Ballina's game and his unerring goal-kicking ability is legendary.

It could be one of the key differences when the Seagulls take on Murwillumbah in Sunday's NRRRL decider in Ballina.

Lyon's ability to punt the ball over the black dot is uncanny.

Here, we get him to talk through his goal-kicking regime step to step.

It gives a fascinating insight into the subtle routine star players undergo when attempting to ice those bonus points.

Lismore Northern Star

