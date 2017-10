FLATTENED: The 'Keep Left' road sign on Park Beach Rd near the intersection of the Pacific Highway.

A DRIVER had a number one reason to return to the scene of a minor accident after they mowed down a road sign and left their front number plate lying on the road at the crash scene.

Dash cam vision shared by a reader shows how the maroon sedan cut the Park Beach Rd corner at Coffs Harbour on Sunday afternoon.

The vehicle then mounted the median strip and ploughed over a 'Keep Left' sign near the Pacific Highway traffic lights (captured 14 seconds into the video).