Car speeds through red light in Toowoomba
Crime

WATCH: Disaster narrowly avoided as car runs red light

Tobi Loftus
by
30th Aug 2018 3:39 PM
SEVERAL motorists in Toowoomba have had a lucky escape after a car ran a red light at high speed.

Dashcam footage provided to The Chronicle by Wee C Wong showed the moment a dark-coloured car sped through a red light at the intersection of Bridge and Boundary Streets.  

The offending car can be seen speeding down bridge street several seconds after the lights on Boundary Street (where the filming car is) turned green.

Thankfully cars on Boundary St noticed the speeding vehicle and stayed stationary until it had passed.

Failing to stop for a red or yellow traffic light or arrow will set you back $391 and three demerit points on your licence. 

Toowoomba Chronicle

