Sheep
Sheep "surfs" on top of truck in New Zealand
News

WATCH: Daredevil sheep 'surfs' on top of truck

Kate Dodd
by
2nd Oct 2018 9:39 AM | Updated: 12:56 PM

EWE wouldn't believe it if you didn't see it: introducing the world's first daredevil sheep. 

New Zealand's Ada Rangiwai coudln't believe her eyes when she saw a sheep "surfing" on top of a truck as she was travelling down an Auckland motorway. 

Ada filmed the sheep's antics as the vehicle she was in travelled past the truck. 

Through laughter, she says in the video: "Like how did it get up there, honestly to God, how did the sheep get on the truck?" 

The video showed a truck pulled over with it's hazard lights on and the sheep is walking to wards the back of the truck. 

