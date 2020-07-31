WATCH: Crews battle fierce house fire

Fire crews were today called to the scene of a 'fierce' house fire.

SEVERAL fire crews have been called to the scene of a 'fierce' fire engulfing a home on the Mid North Coast.

The house on Station St, Eungai Rail was well alight when the alarm was raised soon after 10.30am today.

Fire and Rescue NSW Mid North Coast Duty Commander, Inspector Tony Lenthall said the fire had spread to the back of the house and crews had to work quickly to prevent it from spreading to the neighbouring properties.

It has been reported that no one was at home at the time of the fire.

"It was a very fierce fire," Insp Lenthall said.

"Fire and Rescue crews are dealing with a small amount of asbestos on the site and are blanketing the fire using breathing apparatus and special foam."

The properties on either side of the house have sustained slight heat damage.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Fire crews from Macksville, Nambucca and Bowraville were involved in extinguishing the blaze, as well as HAZMAT crews from Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie.