Police body-camera footage shows the moment a man was arrested over alleged car thefts.
Crime

WATCH: Crazed driver rams family in shocking highway rampage

Shayla Bulloch
26th Jul 2019 4:01 PM | Updated: 5:10 PM
A FAMILY of five were rammed off a busy highway by a driver allegedly linked to a string of crimes before he was busted by cops after bogging a stolen car.

Multiple cars were suspected to be stolen as a man tried to evade Sunshine Coast police in a lengthy chase yesterday that began at Belli Park about 8am.

Police allege a white Mitsubishi Triton and trailer stolen from the area was involved in a hit and run on the Bruce Highway before ramming into a car carrying a family-of-five.

 

The man allegedly attempted to force the Nissan Pathfinder off the road before speeding along the Bruce Highway while the driver of the victim car followed.

Bother drivers pulled over and got out of their cars before the man allegedly threatened the driver, hopping back in the stolen car and ramming the Pathfinder again.

The suspect fled the scene but a short time later police spotted the damaged car dumped outside a home at Hilary Cres, Woombye and two men allegedly breaking into a home.

When officers arrived, a 23-year-old man was allegedly attempting to flee in another stolen car, but it became bogged in a gravel driveway.

The alleged driver was arrested at the scene while another man fled on foot.

 

GOTCHA: Police body-camera footage shows the moment a 23-year-old man was arrested over alleged car thefts.
Just after 1pm the man was seen on Atkinsons Rd, Woombye and he was taken into custody without further incident.

A 23-year-old Tewantin man and an 18-year-old Perigian Springs man are currently assisting with inquiries.

Investigations are continuing.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

