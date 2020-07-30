Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Motoring

WATCH: Retiree’s ‘car-azy’ invention

by Kirstin Payne
30th Jul 2020 7:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

RETIREMENT was never going to be dull for someone like Glenn Mundell.

A rev head on and off land, the former Sea World professional water skier and wet suit developer took just four months to build his "boat car". He's called the vehicle Ridiculous.

The fibreglass bottom inflatable/DRB Sabre kit car dubbed 'Ridiculous' has turned heads on Gold Coast waterways clocking a top speed of 50km/h.

Is it a boatcar or carboat? Glenn Mundell local has built a car boat. Picture: Jerad Williams
Is it a boatcar or carboat? Glenn Mundell local has built a car boat. Picture: Jerad Williams

WHY GOLD COAST AIRPORT WANTS TO KEEP BORDER OPEN

Mr Mundell hoped to sell the part-car-part-speed-boat or offer it up as a new advertising space to an interested buyer, so he can start on his next project - a floating pink FAB 1, the six-wheeled car owned by Lady Penelope in animated TV show Thunderbirds.

Glenn Mundell now wants to use his boat car for advertising. Picture: Jerad Williams
Glenn Mundell now wants to use his boat car for advertising. Picture: Jerad Williams

MORE NEWS

Hope Island crime wave: Spate of burglaries and break and enters

Job vacant: Gold Coast's best paid job is being advertised

Coast street taken over by major film production

"Every year I like to build something a little different and have had a few projects, but this one I have unfortunately fallen in love with," the 69-year-old Biggera Waters man said.

Glenn Mundell with ‘Ridiculous’. Picture: Jerad Williams
Glenn Mundell with ‘Ridiculous’. Picture: Jerad Williams

"So I want to see it used for something fun like as a promotional thing like Red Bull up the side.

"It can tow a water skier or a wake boarder and always gets people's attention.

"It has been a joy so I hope it will be one for someone else."

Originally published as WATCH: Coast retiree's 'car-azy' invention

boats cars editors picks gold coast invention motoring

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘All systems go’ for huge Coffs Harbour Cup

        premium_icon ‘All systems go’ for huge Coffs Harbour Cup

        Horses Coffs Harbour Racing Club is expecting a big field for the Coffs Carnival’s main event next Thursday

        Wild dog DNA to help with pest control

        premium_icon Wild dog DNA to help with pest control

        Environment Wild dogs have long been a scourge on native animal populations and livestock, but...

        Report reveals troubling reality facing Coffs youth

        premium_icon Report reveals troubling reality facing Coffs youth

        News A two-year investigation has uncovered the shocking reality facing the city’s...

        National retailer on its way to Park Beach HomeBase

        premium_icon National retailer on its way to Park Beach HomeBase

        News New tenants including one for the old Freedom site are on their way.